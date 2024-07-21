Govt. asks schools not to spare playgrounds for private programmes, BJP objects

The BJP has objected to a recent reminder issued by the Department of School Education asking all schools not to spare their playgrounds, premises for any private programmes and to allow only academic activities on the grounds and premises.

The party said on Sunday that it will protest against the government’s decision in front of the mini Vidhana Soudha here by performing bhajans near the Clock Tower at 10.30 a.m. on Monday.

The reminder issued by the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director (administration) of the department on July 16 said that the heads of government, government aided private and private schools will be held responsible if they permitted non-academic programmes in their premises and playgrounds. It asked the schools not to send any proposals or pleas to the department seeking permission to allow non-academic programmes.

Reacting to the reminder, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said in a statement that it was an attempt by the Congress government to curb celebration of Hindu festivals such as Ganeshotsava, Sri Krishnasthami and Saraswathi Pooja which are in the offing.

The government is trying to instigate the Hindu community and put a break on the Hindu festivals being celebrated on the playgrounds conventionally for a while now, the MLA said.

Mr. Kamath said that many people of the Hindu community have donated their private land, and temple land for education institutes. “How will the Congress with its ‘jihadi’ mindset understand it,” the MLA asked. He alleged that the Congress is following a dual policy by supporting wearing hijab in educational institutes and on the other hand not allowing religious programmes in schools.

He said that the government should withdraw its decision.