Govt. asked to ensure that Mookambika Crusher does not resume operations

NGT issues orders after State authorities submit that environment clearance has been withdrawn

Southern Zone’s National Green Tribunal (NGT), Chennai, recently directed the State Government authorities to ensure that Mookambika Crushers, Shivapura village in Hebri taluk of Udupi district, does not continue operations after taking on record a government submission that environment clearance has been withdrawn for the unit.

In its January 3 order, a Bench comprising Judicial Member K. Ramakrishnan and Expert Member Satyagopal Kolarapati said that it has recorded the memo submitted by State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) that the clearance granted to Prasanna Shetty of Mookambika Crusher has been withdrawn.

The departments concerned are now at liberty to proceed against the crusher and other mining leaseholders in the area for recovering environmental compensation towards excess mining, the tribunal said. It also clarified that the crusher is at liberty to challenge cancellation of the clearance before an appropriate forum.

The orders were passed on an original application filed by Bhoja Shetty and Guruprasada Acharya of Yalagoli in Shivapura saying that stone quarrying by Mookambika Crusher in the village was affecting the health of villagers who were particularly exposed to pulmonary diseases following dust pollution.

The authorities concerned, the Mines and Geology Department, the district administration and the SEIAA did little to alleviate the sufferings of the villagers and hence, the applicants had approached the tribunal saying that there were serious violations of conditions stipulated in environment clearance.

Besides affecting the health of residents, crushing activity has affected agricultural crops, polluted drinking water sources and damaged houses thereby rendering life miserable in the area, the applicants had said. The tribunal constituted a joint committee on June 6, 2020, comprising representatives from among others, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, the Union Ministry of Environment, the Forest and Climate Control and the SEIAA to inspect the project site.

The committee during its inspection found serious violations of conditions laid down in environment clearance and decided to cancel it. Later, the SEIAA filed a comprehensive report before the tribunal on June 3 this year informing it about the cancellation of environment clearance given to Mookambika Crusher.