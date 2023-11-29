Govt. approves naming of 2.3-km Sri Mangaladevi Temple Road

November 29, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The State government has approved the naming of the 2.3-km long stretch from A.B. Shetty junction to Marnamikatte Ist Bridge (near Mangaladevi temple arch) as Sri Mangaladevi Temple Road, according to Premananda Shetty, Whip in Mangaluru City Corporation council and a former Mayor.

He told the monthly meeting of the council on Wednesday that the road passed through Fiza by Nexus Mall, Srinivas College, Geological Survey of India office, Mangaladevi Temple, and Cascia High School.

The council approved the proposal of naming the road after Sri Mangaladevi Temple in 2021. A proposal seeking the approval of the government was sent this January. The government approved it a month ago, he said.

Meanwhile, the council in its meeting referred a proposal by Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty to name the Kottara Chowki junction after the late Captain M.V. Pranjal, who died fighting against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on November 22, to the Standing Committee for Town Planning and Improvement to take a decision and convey the same to the council.

The MLA also asked the council to name Chokkabettu junction-Ganeshapura-Kaikamba-Katipalla junction-Krishnapura-Chokkabettu Ring Road after Pranjal, who had his early education in Mangaluru. It was also referred to the same standing committee to take a decision.

The council also referred another proposal by Karavali Kurubara Sangha to name Kavoor Circle after the saint-poet Kanakadasa to the same committee for its decision.

No water supply

The BJP councillors, Jagadeesh Shetty from Boloor ward and Poornima from the Central Market ward, said that their wards faced drinking water supply problem frequently.

The BJP and the Congress councillors traded charges against each other for the corporation not able to get houses built for the poor in the city.