Govt. approves naming Circuit House to Bejai Church road stretch after George Fernandes

March 12, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Urban Development Department has approved the proposal of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council to name about 1 km stretch of the main road from Circuit House Circle to Bejai Church Circle after former labour union leader and former Union Minister the late George Fernandes, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said here on Tuesday.

Addressing presspersons, the Mayor said that when Jayananda Anchan was the Mayor a year ago the council had passed a resolution to name the stretch of the road after the late Fernandes. Later, it had been sent to the government for approval. The government approved it on March 6, 2024.

The naming ceremony will be held in a grand manner by organising a function after the Lok Sabha elections. It will be an apolitical function, Mr. Kannur said.

He said that Fernandes was born on June 3, 1930 in Bejai. He was the councillor in the then Mumbai City Corporation from 1961 to 1968. Fernandes was the Member of Parliament from 1967 to 2004 for nine terms.

Fernandes was instrumental and the brain behind sanctioning the Konkan Railway line when he was the Railway Minister in V.P. Singh led Union government.

The railway line not only bridged the North coast with the South coast but resulted in the thriving of economy in the coastal belt of the country, he said.

Fernandes is remembered as the architect of Konkan railway line, he said.