Govt. and charitable society ink pact to develop Karnataka Public School in Brahmavara

December 05, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi district administration on Monday inked a pact with Heggunje Rajeeva Shetty Charitable Society to develop a cluster of government educational institutions in Brahmavara as Karnataka Public School (KPS) under public-private partnership initiative.

Said to be the first of its kind in Karnataka, the initiative involves developing the government higher primary and high schools as well as the government pre-university college in Brahmavara as KPS. As per the understanding, the lands belonging to these three institutions would be amalgamated to build classrooms at an estimated cost of ₹2.47 crore and a pre-primary school at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

K. Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA, and H. Prasanna Zilla Panchayat CEO, witnessed the MoU signing and handing over of the permission to the society to develop the KPS. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhat said with the KPS on PPP model, the government would be able to provide quality education to students of the rural areas. He would strive to get all required approval at the government level to facilitate immediate launching of the project.

Society president H.S. Shetty, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Shivaraj, Deputy Director of PU Education Maruthi, SDMC president Panduranga Kulal, and others were present.

At present, 604 students were enrolled in the higher primary school, 888 in the high school and 208 in the PU College at Brahmavara.