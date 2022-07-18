Govt. allows city corporation to reduce domestic water tariff

While those using minimum water stand to gain, people using beyond 20 kilolitres per month will have to pay more

The State government on Monday gave approval to a proposal on domestic water tariff revision sent recently by the Mangaluru City Corporation wherein the minimum tariff has been reduced to ₹5 a kilolitre as against ₹7 a kilolitre fixed during the administrator’s tenure in 2019.

While four tariff slabs were introduced in 2019, 0-8, 8-15, 15-25 and 25 and above kilolitres, with tariff per kilolitre at ₹7, ₹9, ₹11 and ₹13, respectively, the corporation council in its May 31, 2022 resolution recommended only three slabs, 0-20, 20-25 and 25 and above kilolitres, with tariff of ₹5, ₹11 and ₹14 per kilolitres, respectively.

Giving approval to the proposal to come into effect on August 1, the Directorate of Municipal Administration has asked the corporation to revise water tariff after one year.

After tariff was enhanced to minimum ₹7 per 0-8 kilolitre during the administrator’s period for the first slab, there was an uproar in the corporation council and the corporation, on May 13, 2020, urged the government to reduce tariff.

The Director of Municipal Administration wrote to the corporation commissioner in December 2021 to propose a new water tariff that will help avoid loss to the corporation.

Accordingly, revised water tariff was approved during the corporation council’s general meeting on May 31, 2022 and it was forwarded to the Directorate.

After an in-principle approval by the Directorate, the State government notified the revised water tariff.

Mayor Premanand Shetty said that it was the duty of the corporation to pay heed to citizen’s request for reducing water tariff. The corporation proposed a revised tariff as per the orders of the State government.

“Due to continuous effort, the requests put forth by the corporation have now been approved by the State government,” he said and thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommmai, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and MLAs from the city for keeping the welfare of citizens in mind.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said that the State government has acted as per an assurance made to the people about reducing water tariff.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty has thanked Mr. Bommai, Mr. Basavaraj, district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel.