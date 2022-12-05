Governor to unveil Ambedkar statute on Mangalore University campus

December 05, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will unveil the 9-ft-tall statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Mangala Gangothri, the headquarters of Mangalore University, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said the statue made of bronze and a few other materials has been placed in the garden opposite to science block. The university has spent ₹14.3 lakh for the statue.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said installation of Ambedkar statue was a long pending demand, which is now getting realised. This statue, which weighs about 600 kg, was being unveiled on the 66 th Maha Parinirvana Day of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After unveling of the statue, the Governor will take part in Maha Parinirvana Day programme to be held at the Mangala auditorium on the university campus at 5 p.m. R.S. Kureel, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University of Horticulture and Forestry, Durg, Chattisgarh, will be chief guest for the programme, Mr. Yadpadithaya said.

The Vice-Chancellor said statue of Swami Vivekananda will be unveiled on the university campus on January 12.

Mangalore University Registrar C.K. Kishore Kumar and Director of Centre for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies Vishwanatha were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US