Governor to unveil Ambedkar statute on Mangalore University campus

December 05, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will unveil the 9-ft-tall statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Mangala Gangothri, the headquarters of Mangalore University, on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said the statue made of bronze and a few other materials has been placed in the garden opposite to science block. The university has spent ₹14.3 lakh for the statue.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said installation of Ambedkar statue was a long pending demand, which is now getting realised. This statue, which weighs about 600 kg, was being unveiled on the 66 th Maha Parinirvana Day of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

After unveling of the statue, the Governor will take part in Maha Parinirvana Day programme to be held at the Mangala auditorium on the university campus at 5 p.m. R.S. Kureel, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University of Horticulture and Forestry, Durg, Chattisgarh, will be chief guest for the programme, Mr. Yadpadithaya said.

The Vice-Chancellor said statue of Swami Vivekananda will be unveiled on the university campus on January 12.

Mangalore University Registrar C.K. Kishore Kumar and Director of Centre for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies Vishwanatha were present.