Governor to launch silver jubilee celebrations of formation of Udupi on August 25

MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat and others release the emblem, logo and the invitation for the silver jubilee celebrations of Udupi, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the formation of Udupi district on August 25 at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium, Ajjarkad, in Udupi at 5 p.m., said Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat.

Mr. Bhat told reporters after a preparatory meeting of the programme at Udupi that past and present members of the rural and urban local bodies in the district would attend the inauguration, besides the public.

While the stadium has the capacity to accommodate 30,000 people, seating arrangements would be made for 15,000 people with proper shelter to protect the audience from the rains.

The administration would spend about ₹1 crore for the celebrations to mark the milestone event. Seminars, Investors’ meet etc., would be conducted to chalk out future development plans of the district in the days to come during the five month-long celebrations, the MLA said.

Mr. Bhat said the silver jubilee organising committee under the leadership of district in-charge Minister S. Angara and various sub-committees were formed for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Several rounds of meetings were conducted among officials to prepare for the celebrations.

Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar will flag off “Agnipath Daud 75,” a 75 km run to motivate younger generation to join the defence forces at Karkala at 8 a.m. on August 25.

The town procession will start from the Board High School in Udupi city from 3 p.m. to Ajjarkad with the participation of over 6,000 students and 2,000 members of women SHGs.

Various associations too were invited to participate in the procession with their banners; eminent personalities too would join the procession.

Meanwhile, people’s representatives of 1997 and later periods, were being invited for the inaugural programme. The celebrations would conclude on January 25, 2023, with the participation of the Chief Minister.

Journalists kept away

The Udupi District Journalists’ Association on Monday regretted that journalists were kept away from the silver jubilee celebrations of the district formation.

Association president Alevoor Rajesh Shetty told reporters at Udupi that none of the journalists, who were reporting events during the district formation or those working now in the district, were included in any of the celebration committees formed by the district administration.

The journalists have information treasure about the district and their knowledge would have helped to chalk out future growth plans.

Mr. Shetty also rued bringing artists from other parts of the State for cultural programmes instead of encouraging talents from within the district to showcase the local culture and heritage.