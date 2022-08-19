Governor to launch silver jubilee celebrations of creation of Udupi

A chariot on wheels to tour Karnataka to highlight tourist destinations in the district

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 19, 2022 23:58 IST

Energy Minister Sunil Kumar speaking in a press conference at Manipal in Udupi on August 19. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said on Friday that a chariot on wheels will tour Karnataka for three months to highlight the tourist destinations of Udupi district to increase the footfall of tourists in the district.

Briefing press persons in Udupi Mr. Kumar, who is the MLA of Karkala, said that tourists should explore the tourism potential of the district when it is celebrating the silver jubilee of the formation of the district after it was carved out of Dakshina Kannada in 1997. The date of launching the tour will be announced later, he said.

The silver jubilee celebrations will commence from August 25 he said, adding that a host of programmes have been chalked out in the district, both in the district and taluk levels.

He said that the Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will inaugurate the silver jubilee at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Ajjarakadu in Udupi at 4 p.m. on August 25. Prior to the inaugural session, a grand procession will be taken out from Board High School to Ajjarakadu at 3 p.m.

The silver jubilee celebrations will begin with the slogan “India 75 and Udupi 25”, he said.

The minister said that an “Agnipath Dhoud” marathon will be taken out from Karkala to Udupi for two days from August 24. It is to motivate youth to join the armed forces. The marathon which will start from Bhuvanendra College in Karkala on August 24 will stop at 25 places and reach Udupi on August 25 via Belman, Shirva and Kaup. College students and others will join the marathon at 25 places.

He said that all the past and present elected representatives of the district from the gram panchayat level will be invited to the inaugural session of the silver jubilee next week. A souvenir will be released on the occasion.

Mr. Kumar said that silver jubilee activities will be organised in each Assembly constituency every month after August 25. There will be seminars on with some of the topics being how the district should be developed in the coming days and how it should be enriched further culturally.

The minister said that he is appealing to colleges, voluntary organisations, youth clubs, temples and other bodies to organise programmes on their own to keep the celebrations of the jubilee going for a year.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao and others were present.

