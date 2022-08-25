Governor stresses on developing Udupi as tourist destination

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot being felicitated with ‘Yaksha Kireeta’ during the inauguration ceremony of the silver jubilee programme of Udupi district at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, Ajjarakadu, in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Krishnapura Paryaya seer Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swami interacting with Governor Thaawarchand Ghelot during his visit to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

While expressing his appreciation for progress of Udupi district since its formation 25 years ago, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday said tourist facilities should be further improved to turn the region into a tourist destination.

Speaking at the function in Udupi to celebrate the silver jubilee of formation of Udupi district, the Governor said there was good footfall of tourists in Malpe and other places in Udupi district.

“I visited Malpe and spoke to some of tourists,” he said and added that because of these tourists the traders were having good business. “I want the elected representatives and officials to focus on further improving facilities that will develop Udupi as a tourist destination. This is necessary for further growth of Udupi,” he said.

Stating the commitment of the State government towards all round development of Udupi, the Governor said he was ready to personally contribute for works that will foster growth of Udupi district.

Mr. Gehlot said Udupi district has made good strides in the fishing and agriculture sectors. There was good progress in education and health sectors. Malpe has all weather fisheries harbour to which more than two lakh fishermen were associated. While making note of development of Udupi Krishna Temple and Karkala as pilgrimage centres, he appreciated the rich cultural diversity of the region.

Appreciating the culture of giving prominence to women, the Governor said Udupi district was among the few districts in the country where the number of women is more than men.

Earlier, Governor arrived at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday morning and proceeded by road to Udupi. He visited the Krishna Temple. He also walked around Malpe beach along with Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar.

The two-day ‘Agnipath Daud’ concluded in Udupi on Thursday. The run to popularise Agnipath scheme was held as part of silver jubilee celebrations. It started from Bhuvenendra College in Karkala on Thursday morning and halted at Kinnimulky in Udupi city. The run resumed on Friday morning and ended at Mahatma Gandhi stadium.