Governor lauds Indian Coast Guard’s role in maritime safety and security

February 23, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Lauding the contribution of the Indian Coast Guard in protecting the nation’s maritime interest, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said in Mangaluru on Thursday, February 22, that its role is indispensable in ensuring maritime safety and security.

At the 48th Indian Coast Guard Day programme, the Governor said the Coast Guard had established a formidable reputation globally by fulfilling its duties of protection, relief, and defence along the country’s 7,500-km maritime borders. While referring to the emerging challenges in maritime trade and security, with a surge in maritime traffic, the Governor said the Coast Guard had expertise in addressing multifaceted challenges, in undertaking search and rescue operations, and tackling marine pollution, maritime terrorism, and smuggling.

Appreciating the joint exercises with countries in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and West Asia, the Governor lauded the Coast Guard for undertaking various life-saving operations during natural calamities and its initiatives in raising awareness among fishermen about safety measures.

The Indian Coast Guard has bolstered electronic surveillance networks along the Indian coast and radar stations have been made operational in strategic locations namely Surathkal, Bhatkal, Belikeri, and Kundapur in Karnataka, he said.

Karnataka Coast Guard Commander Deputy Inspector-General Praveen Kumar Mishra was present.