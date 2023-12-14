Governor inaugurates four-day cultural festival ‘Alva’s Virasat’

December 14, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot on Thursday lauded Alva’s Kannada medium school where hundreds get free education, boarding, and lodging in Moodbidri and hoped the institution will render more towards the growth of the mother tongue.

Inaugurating the four-day 29th edition of national cultural festival ‘Alva’s Virasat’ at Vanajakshi Shripathi Bhat open air auditorium at Alva’s Education Foundation campus, the Governor noted the government has declared the school as the best institution. Five developing countries in the world impart education in mother tongue, he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the foundation has been upholding the spirit of nation, dharma, and culture. He said cultural education would enhance one’s personality while music and literature enthrals one and all. He said the foundation by imparting free education, shelter and food to over 3,500 sportsperson students, was upholding the national pride. Such initiatives were helping the country to achieve laurels in the Olympics and other International events.

Presiding over the inaugural, Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade termed ‘Virasat’ as the knowledge festival where science and knowledge were being disseminated. If poor India has become virtuous India, contributions from people like foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva were behind such a change.

Remembering martyr Capt. M.V. Pranjal in the introductory address, Dr. Alva said he was closely associated with Alva’s and said the four-day event was dedicated to him. On the occasion, a special postal cover on centenarian late Mijaraguthu Anand Alva was released.

Earlier, the Governor was accorded the Guard of Honour by the NCC troupe led by Harsha Reddy. Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Karnataka Scouts and Guides Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia, and others were present.

A cultural chariot that had the idols of Rama-Krishna was pulled with the chanting of hymns, Bhajans etc., in front of the stage before the beginning of the event. Vipul Sharma and his team of Gangarathi from Hardwar performed arati to the chariot on Gangarathi style.

