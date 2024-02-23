Governor gets a feel of Indian Coast Guard’s work at sea

February 23, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and a host of guests had a glimpse of the working of the Indian Coast Guard during the ‘Day at Sea’ organised by it to mark the 48th Coast Guard Raising Day, in Mangaluru on Friday, February 23.

After the Indian Coast Guard vessel Vikram, with the Governor on board, sailed out from the New Mangalore Port for about five nautical miles in the Arabian Sea, Coast Guard personnel began the demonstrations using interceptor boats Charlie 420 and Charlie 448, which are used in anti-smuggling and anti-piracy operations. The boats displayed their capability of 360-degree manoeuvring.

Then, it was the turn of Fast Patrolling Vessels Amarthya, Kasturba Rani, and Savitribai Phule to showcase how they intercept pirate boats. The vessels also showed how Coast Guard personnel, who have fallen into the sea following an “exchange of fire with pirates” are rescued. The Advanced Light Helicopter and inflatable motorised boats were used in the two demonstrations.

The offshore Vikram vessel then sailed ahead to about 13 nautical miles where there was a demonstration of the external firefighting capability of the ship. The water jets atop the ship were switched on to pump water on the fishing vessel moving ahead. There were demonstrations of manoeuvres of the two Dornier aircraft.

The demonstration ended with the interceptor boats and the patrolling vessels firing in the air. Personnel in these vessels later raised their hats with the right hand as a mark of respect to the Governor.