GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor gets a feel of Indian Coast Guard’s work at sea

February 23, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A demonstration by Coast Guard personnel on the occasion of Indian Coast Guard Raising Day, off Mangaluru coast, on Friday.

A demonstration by Coast Guard personnel on the occasion of Indian Coast Guard Raising Day, off Mangaluru coast, on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A demonstration by Coast Guard personnel on the occasion of Indian Coast Guard Raising Day, off Mangaluru coast, on Friday.

A demonstration by Coast Guard personnel on the occasion of Indian Coast Guard Raising Day, off Mangaluru coast, on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A demonstration by Coast Guard personnel on the occasion of Indian Coast Guard Raising Day, off Mangaluru coast, on Friday.

A demonstration by Coast Guard personnel on the occasion of Indian Coast Guard Raising Day, off Mangaluru coast, on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and a host of guests had a glimpse of the working of the Indian Coast Guard during the ‘Day at Sea’ organised by it to mark the 48th Coast Guard Raising Day, in Mangaluru on Friday, February 23.

After the Indian Coast Guard vessel Vikram, with the Governor on board, sailed out from the New Mangalore Port for about five nautical miles in the Arabian Sea, Coast Guard personnel began the demonstrations using interceptor boats Charlie 420 and Charlie 448, which are used in anti-smuggling and anti-piracy operations. The boats displayed their capability of 360-degree manoeuvring.

Then, it was the turn of Fast Patrolling Vessels Amarthya, Kasturba Rani, and Savitribai Phule to showcase how they intercept pirate boats. The vessels also showed how Coast Guard personnel, who have fallen into the sea following an “exchange of fire with pirates” are rescued. The Advanced Light Helicopter and inflatable motorised boats were used in the two demonstrations.

The offshore Vikram vessel then sailed ahead to about 13 nautical miles where there was a demonstration of the external firefighting capability of the ship. The water jets atop the ship were switched on to pump water on the fishing vessel moving ahead. There were demonstrations of manoeuvres of the two Dornier aircraft.

The demonstration ended with the interceptor boats and the patrolling vessels firing in the air. Personnel in these vessels later raised their hats with the right hand as a mark of respect to the Governor.

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.