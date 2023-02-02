Governor Gehlot launches automated and unmanned weighbridges at NMPA

February 02, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Thursday, February 2, virtually inaugurated the project of “Up-gradation of existing weigh-bridges to automated, unmanned weighbridges” within the New Mangalore Port premises.

The Port, under its initiative of Ease of Doing Business, converted all its weighbridges to unmanned automated weighbridges for faster clearance and transparency in the process. All trucks entering port are RFID enabled. The whole process will be completed within 25 seconds, whereas, conventional weighing process took up to six minutes, said a release from NMPA.

Weighbridge automation

Weighbridge automation ensures fast turn-around time for trucks, transparency in the process with no human intervention, no need for drivers to alight form the truck during weighing process, cashless transaction, fuel saving for trucks, storage of weighing details in server for retrieval and audit trial and sending details via email to the authorised agency for verification.

Earlier, NMP Authority Chairman A.V. Ramana, Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath and senior officials welcomed Mr. Gehlot at the entrance of the administrative building. Mr. Ramana briefed the Governor about several infrastructural and technological advancements harnessed by the Port and the future plans. It was followed by a meeting with the Port Management, Officials from HPCL, UPCL and other stakeholders.

Mr. Gehlot was in Mangaluru to attend the 47th Indian Coast Guard Raising Day celebrations.