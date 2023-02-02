Governor Gehlot expresses confidence in the efficiency of Indian Coast Guard

February 02, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday expressed confidence in the efficiency of the Indian Coast Guard and its commitment to its mission.

Speaking on the occasion of 47th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard at its Karnataka headquarters here, he emphasised the importance of the Coast Guard in protecting the nation’s maritime frontiers.

“Protection, relief and rescue activities are carried out along 7,500 kilometres of the nation’s coastline by the Coast Guard, one of the largest in the world,” Mr. Gehlot said.

The Governor also highlighted the significance of maritime trade and transport for the global economy and its contribution to economic growth. He observed that over the past two decades, the importance of maritime trade and commerce has become increasingly evident, as reflected in the growing Indian economy and the corresponding rise in domestic and international maritime traffic.

Mr. Gehlot encouraged the Coast Guard to continue working towards building a developed India over the next 25 years and making the country a leader on the global stage. He also urged the Coast Guard to remain active in public life and inspire others to contribute to the progress of the nation.

Interaction with Coast Guards

The Governor interacted with the Coast Guard officers and discussed matters related to maritime security covering coastal security imperatives of the inhabited and uninhabited islands, Coast Guard’s stake and responsibility towards safety and security of mariner and fisher folks at sea and the synergy with other State agencies.

Mr. Gehlot reviewed the operational infrastructure at the disposal of the Coast Guard in Karnataka. The Karnataka Commander of the Coast Guard Deputy Inspector Praveen Kumar Mishra briefed the Governor about major infrastructure projects under progress to strengthen the coastal security matrix with the emphasis on the Phase II of chain of static sensors project.

The Governor was apprised on the community interaction programmes and steps undertaken for various government campaign like Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Punit Sagar Abhiyan, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the like.

Demonstrations

The Governor who came on board the Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Varaha’ witnessed operational demonstrations conducted by the Coast Guard on the Arabian Sea more than 10 km away from the Panambur coast.

Mr. Gehlot who appreciated the demonstrations expressed happiness in the operational capabilities of coast guard ships at sea.

