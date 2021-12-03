Governor for more all-religion meets

Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade welcoming Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot during the inauguration ceremony of Sarvadharma Sammelan as part of Lakshadeepotsava celebrations at Dharmasthala on Thursday.

03 December 2021 00:12 IST

‘They will help further strengthen bond among people’

The Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said on Thursday that organising Sarvadharma Sammelans (all-religion meets) across the country is the need of the hour to further strengthen the bond among people of different religions.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 89th annual Sarvadharma Sammelan at Dharmasthala, the Governor said that one should understand the essence and core of his own religion and respect other religions. It would pave way for fostering relations among communities and religions. All religions stressed on the welfare of mankind, maintaining humanity and on maintaining cordial relations with people of different religions.

In his introductory remarks, Pattadhikari of Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade said that practising dharma and social service should go hand-in-hand. The essence of dharma lay in its practices.

The Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-governmental organisation, has formed 5.55 lakh self-help groups covering 50 lakh families who are now leading a self-reliant life, he added.