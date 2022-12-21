Governor calls upon youth to contribute towards world peace

December 21, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MOODBIDRI (DAKSHINA KANNADA)

Calling upon youth to take active part in the development of the country, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday said youth should also work towards world peace.

Inaugurating the maiden seven-day long Scouts and Guides International Cultural Jamboree on the Alvas College campus in Moodbidri, the Governor said the maiden jamboree is being held at a time when the country has taken over the presidentship of G20. The event has brought cultures from across the world at one stage. Youth should take part i such programmes that makes them strong mentally and culturally.

Appreciating initiative of the organisers for involving in the Swachh Bharath programme of cleaning the 150-km-long-road around Moodbidri on Thursday, the Governor said scouts, guides, rovers and rangers should take active part in the development of country and contribute to world peace.

Member of Parliament and Dharmadhikari of Shrikshetra Dharmastala D. Veerendra Heggade said with international jamboree a mini world was in Moodbidri. The next seven days will help the participants to toughen themselves and shape their lives. Country requires strong youth to contribute towards development, he said.

Chief National Commissioner, Bharath Scouts and Guides, K.K. Khandelwal said it was great pleasure to have the maiden international jamboree in Karnataka, which is land of mutilingual ethnicity and rich cultural, religious and literary heritage. The event will help in increasing the number of scouts and guides to 10 million in the next two years, he said.

Ahmed Alhendawi, Secretary General of World Organisation of Scout Movement, who was accorded sliver elephant award, said with cultural jamboree youth are celebrating life and diversity. “You are part of the beautiful movement which is working to make the world a beautiful place to live,” he said.

State Chief Commissioner, Bharath Scouts and Guides, P.G.R. Scindhia and District Chief Commissioner M. Mohan Alva also spoke.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian took part in the inaugural programme.