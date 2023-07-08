ADVERTISEMENT

Government will support and encourage Indian systems of medicine: Minister

July 08, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao at the graduation ceremony of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Ujire, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said the State government is committed to supporting and encouraging Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Homoeopathy, yoga, and other traditional Indian systems of medicine.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Sri Dharmastala Manjunatheshwara College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences at Ujire in Belthangady taluk, Mr. Rao said the new graduates should be the ambassadors for spread of Indian systems of medicine to different parts of the globe. An educated and healthy human resource is an asset to the nation, he said.

Pattadhikari of Srikshetra Dharmastala D. Veerendra Heggade also spoke. MLC K. Harish Kumar, Secretary of SDM Group of Institutions S. Satheeshchandra and College Principal Prashanth Shetty were present.

