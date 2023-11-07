HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government will make available sand at affordable rate for people, says KPCC spokesperson

November 07, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will make available sand at an affordable rate by resolving at the earliest the issues related to extraction of sand from the Coastal Regulatory Zone areas. It will also restore ‘Sand Bazaar’ app through which people can order for sand, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and Mangaluru City Corporation councillor A.C. Vinayaraj here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Vinayaraj said a bathymetric survey has been done and places for extraction of sand in the CRZ areas have been identified. Process has been initiated for grant of environment clearance. “Extraction of sand in the CRZ areas will start shortly,” he claimed.

Extraction of sand in the non-CRZ areas will also commence shortly after permit holders install weighbridges, he said.

“The government is committed to providing sand at affordable cost. Unlike the BJP government, we have acted quickly and are making sincere efforts to make sand available at the earliest,” he said.

Criticising Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, who had questioned the delay on the part of the government in addressing the issue of sand scarcity, Mr. Vinayaraj said the BJP government dragged its feet during its rule in issuing sand extraction permits in CRZ areas for a year despite environmental clearance.

“The BJP government gave permit only for one day,” he said. In the guise of removing silt from Shamboor and Adyapady dams, Mr. Vinayaraj alleged that Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, and BJP MLAs favoured their men in illegal extraction of sand from the two places.

Mr. Vinayaraj said during the earlier rule of the Congress, the Dakshina Kannada district administration started ‘Sand Bazaar’ app to enable people order sand. The BJP government ensured closure of the app. “We will revive this app,’ he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.