‘Government will continue to be firm against those dividing people on communal lines’: Dinesh Gundu Rao

The Health, Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada District in-charge said the State government has zero tolerance of groups creating communal discord.

October 19, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Health, Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking after inaugurating the convention of minority wing of Congress of DK and Udupi in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Health, Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking after inaugurating the convention of minority wing of Congress of DK and Udupi in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The State government is committed to uphold solidarity of the nation. It will continue to take affirmative action against groups trying to divide people on communal lines, said Health, Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the felicitation programme and Congress party workers’ meeting organised by minority wing of party’s Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district units, Mr. Rao said the State government has zero tolerance of groups creating communal discord.

“District administration and police should work impartially. If there are any lapses in upholding constitutional values, we will not tolerate. If anybody indulges in provoking communal hatred, we will not lag behind in taking affirmative action,” he said.

The Congress has always believed in taking all communities together towards development of the nation. “Our rivals rely on sentimental issue, which is very easy to get sympathy of people. We, as a party, have to work hard to bring people together. It is a challenging task and we should do this work responsibly,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Rao joined party workers in felicitating Syed Naseer Hussain, Rajya Sabha MP, who was recently inducted into Congress Working Committee. Chief Whip in Karnataka Legislative Council, Saleem Ahmed, was also felicitated.

K. Harish Kumar and Manjunath Bhandary, MLCs; Former Ministers B. Ramanath Rai, Vinay Kumar Sorake and K Abhayachandra Jain; Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Ivan D’Souza, KPCC General Secretaries Mithun Rai and Inayath Ali; and Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, attended the programme.

