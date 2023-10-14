Government will consider opening an agricultural college in Brahmavara, says Cheluvarayaswamy

October 14, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Saturday, October 14, said the government will positively consider the demand for opening an agricultural college in Brahmavara.

He was responding to demands in this regard by Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission chairman K. Jayaprakash Hegde and Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, at the inauguration of Krishi Mela organised by his department with other stakeholders at ICAR Krishi Kendra in Cherkadi near Brahmavara.

He would hold discussions with officials of the department and the agricultural university in this regard, the Minister added. Suvarna, MLA, noted that agricultural activities in the district should be given an impetus by opening an agricultural college in the Krishi Kendra spread over 350 acres of land. Mr. Hegde too spoke in favour of the college.

Continuing his address, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said the government has been providing all support to farmers to undertake farming activities. Agriculture could also be a profitable activity if undertaken with interest, commitment and honesty. There are several farmers who stand testimony to this, the Minister said. Besides being profitable, agriculture also provides employment to hundreds of people thereby helping to lead a self-sustained life.

The Minister said adequate seeds and fertilisers were supplied to farmers to undertake the Khariff farming activities even as the government has prevented sale of duplicate seeds and fertilisers. Funds were earmarked to open Krishi Yanatradhare Kendras in large scale. The department was providing ₹10,000 a hectare subsidy to farmers growing Siri Dhanyas. All agricultural and horticultural universities in Karnataka have been guiding farmers in terms of selection of crop, soil fertility, high yielding varieties of crops etc., from time to time.

Required number of minor irrigation projects would be implemented in the district to facilitate farmers in Udupi district to undertake farming activities throughout the year in consultation with the minister for minor irrigation and the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said.

Mr. Hegde said the results of research activities conducted by agricultural scientists should reach the farms. Farmers should receive their suggestions and implement the same to make farming profitable.

Progressive farmers and others who have made contributions to the field of agriculture were felicitated on the occasion.

Cherkadi Gram Panchayat president Narayana Naik, Keladi Shivappa Nayaka Agricultural and Horticultural University Vice Chancellor R.C. Jagadeesh, Brahmavara Krishi Kendra Associate Director Lakshmana, Joint Director of Agriculture Seetha and others were present.

