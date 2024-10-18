Government wasting public funds on environment-damaging projects is regrettable: Ananth Hegde Ashisara

Environmentalist Ananth Hegde Ashisara regretted that the government was wasting public money on projects that damage the environment, including the Yettinahole river diversion, the Sharavathi water diversion project, and the like.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the four-day 14th biennial lake conference organised by Alva’s Education Foundation and Wetlands Research Group from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, on Thursday, at the Alva’s College in Moodbidri.

While the Western Ghats are the lifeline of South India, heavy rains, floods, landslips, and even drought, are being witnessed every year. They are the direct outcome of neglecting the nature, Mr. Ashisara said adding the government also should share the responsibility because it has been executing environment damaging projects. Despite there being numerous studies on sustainable development and environment protection, the government has failed to act on them, Mr. Ashisara regretted.

Former chairman of Karnataka Biodiversity Board, Mr. Ashisara emphasised the need for a “green budget” and special initiatives aimed at preserving the Western Ghats while promoting sustainable development. He urged the government to take the lead in environmental preservation. He also highlighted the success of the panchayat-level Biodiversity Committee in Soraba, Shivamogga district, and highlighted concerns about environmental issues related to mining and road projects in places like Hosnagar, Hombuja, Sonda Mundige lake, Antaragange in Kolar, and Gogi in Yadagiri. Mr. Ashisara called for the release of an environmental supplementary White Paper.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S. Mariappa noted that while 33 State government departments exist for the benefit of human beings, the Forest Department has the responsibility of protecting all biodiversity, including human interests. With 21% of Karnataka covered by forests, only 5% of these are protected, making sustainable development an urgent priority, he said.

Alva’s managing trustee Vivek Alva said in the name of development, natural wonders are vanishing owing to destructive practices. He stated that 40% of the Western Ghats was already damaged. He urged young people who care about the environment to become role models.

The conference featured lectures, technical sessions, presentations by young and senior researchers and interactive sessions with school children.

Foundation chairman M Mohan Alva, IISc scientist and conference chairman T.V. Ramachandra, environmentalist from Canada Rajshekar Murthy, and others were present.