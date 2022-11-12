Government urged to take up creation of Kannada-English dictionary

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government should take up the work of creating new Kannada to English dictionary by updating the one done by Ferdinand Kittel 128 years ago, said writer and former Vice-Chancellor of Hampi University B. Vivek Rai here on Saturday.

Speaking at the function organised to unveil the statue of Ferdinand Kittel on the premises of Karnataka Theological College (KTC), Mr. Rai said there is no other Kannada to English dictionary apart from the one brought out by Mr. Kittel.

The Kannada language has grown. “We have lost lexicographer G. Venkatasubbaiah. But we have lexicographer Venkatachala Shastry and writer Ham. Pa. Nagarajaiah. Their services should be used to come out with Kannada to English lexicon. Government should take a lead in this,” he said. Such a work will be an apt way of honouring Mr. Kittel, who has made momentous contribution to Kannada and its literature.

Mr. Rai called upon KTC to take up the work of bringing out a collection on works of Mr. Kittel.

In response, KTC principal H.M. Watson said the Karnataka Theological Research Institute will take up the work in association with Kittel Foundation.

Apart from Kannada to English lexicon, Mr. Rai said Mr. Kittel extensively worked on Kannada grammar, which came out a few days before his death in 1903. He edited Kannada classics namely “Shabdamani Darpanam”. Mr. Kittel also brought out the first Kannada Chandassu (prodosy) ‘Nagavermana Kannada Chandassu”, Mr. Rai said.

Friedrich Birgelen, Deputy Consul General, Federal Republic of Germany, Bengaluru, said Mr. Kittel is among the pioneers from Germany, who have created bridge between India and Germany with their literary works. “Mr. Kittel has crafted a legacy and lasting bond between the two countries,” he said.

‘It’s really moving to see affection for my great grandfather’

Overwhelmed to see the statue of her great grandfather Ferdinand Kittel, Almuth Barbara Eleonore Meyer said the family members are really moved by the warmth of Kannadigas to her great grandfather.

Ms. Meyer, a doctor, said her grandfather Gottfried Kittel, who was born in Mangaluru, had told about the works of his father and about scenic environs in which he stayed in Mangaluru. “Though homesick, my grandfather could not visit this beautiful place. I am here for the first time,” she said.

Ms. Meyer and her son Yves Patrick Meyer have come from Germany and on Friday visited places in Dharwad and Haveri where Ferdinand Kittel had worked. “This visit has been truly enriching. I got to know a lot more about my great great grandfather than what I had heard,” he said. The statue of his great great grandfather has come out well and it truly reflects his character, Mr. Yves said.