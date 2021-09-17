Government urged to allow Tulu theatre, film industry to reopen

Artists of Tulu theatre and film industry addressing a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday.

MANGALURU

17 September 2021 01:16 IST

They say it has now become hard to eke out a living for many of them

Tulu theatre and film artists on Thursday urged the State government to allow re-opening of theatres and permit theatre troupes to stage dramas as artistes are in dire straits.

Addressing a joint press conference here, senior artistes Devadas Kapikkad, Vijaya Kumar Kodialbail, Kishor D. Shetty and producer Prakash Pandeshwar said that educational institutions, commercial establishments and industries have been allowed to re-open and the transport sector is returning to normal.

New COVID-19 cases have come down drastically in the coastal region.

Advertising

Advertising

Hence, the Dakshina Kannada district administration, MLAs and other elected representatives from the coastal belt should intervene and convince the government of the need to permit re-opening of cinemas and the theatre sector.

They said that many artists are entirely dependent on theatre and films to lead their life.

There are over 30 theatre troupes in the coastal belt. Over 5,000 people are dependent on different forms of cultural activity.

Theatre troupes did not get permission to stage dramas during prominent festivals, including Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

Hence, it has become hard to eke out a living for many artistes. The government should allow drama troupes to stage shows during the coming Dasara and Deepavali festivals.

Mr. Pandeshwar said that about 10 to 15 Tulu films are waiting to be released. The government should allow full occupancy in cinemas. Then only it will help producers, cinemas and other stakeholders. If 50% occupancy is allowed in cinemas, it will not help the stakeholders.

Mr. Kodialbail said that if the same situation continued, many cinemas will have to be closed down permanently.

The Tulu film industry will be forced to face the situation that existed in 1971, he said and added that all restrictions imposed on cinemas should be relaxed.

The artists said that Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, district in-charge Minister S. Angara and other elected representatives should take the lead in convincing the government of the need to save the theatre and film industry.