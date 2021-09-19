Government to provide quality education at affordable cost

MANGALURU

19 September 2021 19:23 IST

MLA launches first PU classes at the newly opened Government PU College in Shaktinagar

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath on Saturday said that the government has taken necessary steps to provide quality education at affordable cost by giving priority to the education sector.

He was speaking at a programme marking commencement of I PU classes at the newly sanctioned Government PU College, Nalyapadavu in Shaktinagar, here. Welcoming students, Mr. Kamath said that the new college has been opened to provide quality education to students of the region under a government set-up.

Mr. Kamath noted that the demand for a government PU college in the area had been pending for a long time. The then Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar responded to the demand and sanctioned the college, he said and thanked Mr. Suresh Kumar. At present, the college will offer courses in arts and commerce streams, he added.

The MLA said that he got ₹5 crore sanctioned for Mangaluru out of the ₹21 crore sanctioned for the Department of Pre University Education by the government. A sum of ₹4.82 crore was released for the construction of a building for the government PU college at Bokkapatna. Similarly, ₹4.82 crore will be sanctioned for the Nalyapadavu college too once 50 cents of land is made available.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh will visit the district this month-end and the foundation stone will be laid during that occasion, he said.

City Corporation Councillors Vanitha Prasad and Shakeela Kava, Deputy Director of PU Education Jayanna, college principal Jayananda Suvarna and others were present.