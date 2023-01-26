Government to keep 34,850 acres of land out of the purview of deemed forest in Dakshina Kannada: V. Sunil Kumar

January 26, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

V. Sunil Kumar, the Minister-in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, said on January 26 that the government has initiated steps to keep 34,850 hectares of land in Dakshina Kannada out of the purview of deemed forest.

Delivering the Republic Day address in Nehru Maidan, he said that steps to drop such an extent of land from the list of deemed forest have been taken as per the report of an expert committee.

The Minister said that works on setting up a plastic park on 104 acres at Ganjimutt will commence as soon as the bidding process related to the project is completed.

Multi-village drinking water supply projects

Mr. Kumar said plans are afoot to take up seven new multi-village drinking water supply projects in the district from the State government at a cost of ₹1,040 crore. The government has already taken up the Union government’s Jal Jeevan Mission, under which piped drinking water supply connection is being provided to over one lakh houses in the district at a cost of ₹576 crore. The project is being implemented in three phases.

The Minister said that ₹128 crores has been credited to the bank accounts of 1,39,992 farmers in the district under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana. A scholarship to the tune of ₹18.02 crore has been released to 37,000 students who are children of farmers under the Chief Minister’s Raita Vidya Nidhi scheme. Loan to the tune of ₹8.83 crore has been sanctioned to 66 enterprises in the district under Prime Minister’s Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme.

Focus on healthcare and roads

Mr. Kumar said that a new surgical block is being constructed at the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, at an estimated cost of ₹39 crores under the Smart City Mission. It includes 10 modular operation theatre facility. In addition, a 30-beded dialysis unit is being built in the same hospital at an estimated cost of ₹2 crores.

The Minister said the ongoing four-lane project between Addahole and B.C. Road stretch on National Highway 75 (Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway) is 25% complete. The 63 km long project has been taken up by the Union government at a cost of ₹1,418 crore.

He said that 286 Grama One centres are functioning under 223 Gram Panchayats in the district offering multiple services.