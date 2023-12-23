Government to hold Jana Spandana programmes at taluk levels from January, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

December 23, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada District in-charge and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on December 22, said the government will organise Janaspandana programmes at every taluk from January, 2024.

Speaking after distributing title deeds to beneficiaries at the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Moodbidri near here, Mr. Rao said the government wants to take the administration to the door steps of the common man and hence the Janaspandana at taluk levels.

The Minister told officials to appropriately respond to grievances of general public and dispose them off in time-bound manner. The government will not tolerate any negligence, he said. District level officials should periodically conduct review meetings about progress of varioius schemes, Mr. Rao said adding the Yuva Nidhi guarantee of the State Government will be launched on January 12. He also said the government schemes were reaching the beneficiaries without the involvement of middlemen thereby making people happy.

Mr. Rao also noted that the government has decided to reduce the contribution of beneficiaries in government housing schemes from ₹4.5 lakh to ₹1 lakh. With this decision, hundreds of houses that were in limbo, will get completed. Housing schemes will get completed phase by phase, he said.

On the occasion, Mr. Rao distributed title deeds and pension papers to eligible beneficiaries. Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and others were present.

Karkala Janaspandana on Dec 28

Udupi district Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari will lead the Janaspandana (Janata Darshana) programme in Karkala taluk on December 28. An official release here said the programme will start from 10.30 am at the Karkala Taluk Panchayat office.

General public in Karkala taluk may submit their grievances and applications during the Janaspandana and get them redressed, said an official release.

