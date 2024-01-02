Government to hold district-level convention of guarantee scheme beneficiaries: V.R. Sudarshan

January 02, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The State government will hold district-level conventions of beneficiaries of the five guarantee schemes likely from February, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and spokesperson V.R. Sudarshan said in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Sudarshan said with effective implementation of the five guarantees, the government has provided much needed relief to people reeling under drought situation.

“The party has asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to hold district level convention of beneficiaries. The two can interact with beneficiaries, take action to rectify lacunae, if any, and take steps to reach guarantees to all eligible beneficiaries,” he said.

Mr. Sudarshan said in the last six months, Mr. Siddaramaiah has managed to mobilise resources for the implementation of the five guarantees. ‘There is no dearth of revenue for the guarantees and also for development works,” he said.

He alleged that the earlier BJP government had left the State in a precarious economic condition. Having managed to effectively implement the five guarantees, Mr. Siddramaiah is now focusing on administrative reforms for which he has involved senior party legislators, Mr. Sudarshan said.

To commemorate 100 years of Congress session in Belagavi that was chaired by Mahatma Gandhi, the party and the government have planned to hold programmes across the State to make the youth aware of the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi, his concept of decentralisation of power, and other qualities of the great leader.

On candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Sudarshan said the party has appointed observers for each district, who have collected opinions.

Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar are scheduled to meet All-India Congress Committee office-bearers during their visit to Delhi on January 4 and 5. A clear picture about candidates will emerge after Makar Sankranti.

The party is continuing with the work to strengthen the organisation at the booth level, he said.

