ADVERTISEMENT

Government tells GMPL to resolve project displaced families’ employment issue by December 1

November 08, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has given GAIL time till December 1 to resolve the issue of continuation of employment of persons from Mangalore Special Economic Zone project displaced families in GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (GMPL) (erstwhile JBF Petrochemicals Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL.

In a statement released to the media on Tuesday, district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said he chaired a virtual meeting from Bengaluru on continuing the services of persons employed under the project displaced families’ quota with GMPL.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP, Umanath Kotaian, Moodbidri MLA, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) L.K. Atheeq, MSEZ Development Commissioner P. Hema Latha, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Chief Executive Officers from GMPL and MSEZ, officials from Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board, and representatives of project displaced families attended the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rao said said the meeting elaborately discussed on continuation of employment of project displaced families in GMPL, which is an obligation that GMPL has to adhere. Employment of family members is the commitment given by State government to land losers as part of land acquisition for MSEZ and this cannot be denied on the ground of public sector undertaking’s recruitment requirements.

Other PSUs namely MRPL and ISPRL have recruited the project displaced family members without any selection criteria.

The GAIL was given time to resolve the employment issue by December 1, 2023, failing which necessary actions will be initiated against GMPL. Mr. Rao said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US