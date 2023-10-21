Government should provide more benefits and financial support to families of police martyrs, says Judge

October 21, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra M. Joshi said here on Saturday, October 21, that people should prevail upon the government to provide more benefits and financial support to the families of police martyrs.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day organised jointly by the Mangaluru City Police, Dakshina Kannada Police and 7th battalion of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), Mr. Joshi said government should work towards resolving issues in a way to prevent loss of lives of police personnel.

The District Judge said soldiers and police personnel have been in forefront in safeguarding the country. They also sacrifice their lives during duty. The families of these personnel need financial and other support. “We should ensure that the needs of martyrs’ families are met,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Joshi, joined police and others in laying wreath at the police memorial in the City Armed Reserve Office premises. Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Chandragupta, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, Conservator of Forests V. Karikalan, Karnataka Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Praveen Kumar Mishra, Commandant of KSRP 7th battalion B.M. Prasad and District Home Guard Commandant Murali Mohan Choontaru also laid wreath at the memorial.

Mr. Agrawal read out names of 187 security and police personnel who laid down their life in the line of duty since September 2022. Among these 187 include 16 police personnel from Karnataka.

Programme in Udupi

Udupi Principal District and Sessions Judge Shantaveer Shivappa took part in the martyrs day programme held at the District Armed Reserve Grounds in Udupi. Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Superintendent of Police K. Arun, Coastal Security Police Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar and Anti Naxal Force Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama, attended the programme.

The District Judge said that people should cooperate with police in maintaining law and order by following law.

He said that people speak less on police personnel who lay down their life during duty when compared to the importance being given to the sacrifice being made by soldiers.