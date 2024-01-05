Government should fairly treat unaided PU colleges: Mohan Alva

January 05, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The State government should not undermine the contribution of the unaided pre-university colleges in the overall development of pre-university students and it should fairly treat these institutions, said the president of Karnataka Unaided PU College Management Association (KUPMA) and Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation Mohan Alva in Moodbidri on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Pre-University education open conclave’, Dr. Alva said the government should not look down upon the unaided PU Colleges. The government should consider the contribution of these colleges and give due recognition. It should take private educational institutions into confidence and uniformly implement rules and regulations across PU colleges. The unaided colleges were keeping the interest of the society foremost while running the institution.

Dr. Alva said of the 5,885 PU colleges in the State, 3,566 are unaided institutions. Of the 7.02 lakh students who wrote the 2nd PU examination in Karnataka in 2023, 74% of students passed. Of these, 63% of students were from government, 71% from aided, and 83.73% from unaided institutions. The unaided institutions have contributed immensely to the improvement of the pass percentage of students. The majority of the students who secured more than 90% of marks were from unaided colleges, he said.

Dr. Alva said KUPMA will have its unit in all districts. The KUPMA will not just strengthen the managements, but also work towards strengthening associations related to principals and lecturers, he said.

Speaker U.T. Khader and S.L. Bhoje Gowda, MLC, also spoke.

Mr. Khader launched the official website of of KUPMA.

In the first session on “KUPMA aims and goals”, Chairman of Jnanasudha Education Institution Sudhakar Shetty, Chairman of Sharada Group of Institutions M.B. Puranik, and Chairman of Expert Group of Institutions Narendra L. Nayak took part. The session on having district units of KUPMA was attended by the Chairman of Excellent Group of Institutions Yuvaraj Jain, Chairman of Shakthi Group of Institutions K.C. Nayak and Vishwanath Sheshachala from Mysuru’s Vishwabharati group of institutions.