Government school in Dakshina Kannada decides not to allow namaz in premises

A video of students offering prayers had gone viral on social media

The government primary school at Ankatadka in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka where students offered namaz in a classroom on February 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Video grab

The School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) of a Government Higher Primary School in Dakshina Kannada district, which met on February 12 to discuss an incident of some students doing namaz in a classroom on February 11, decided not to allow a repeat of such incidents. The meeting also decided that no student should be sent out during school hours for offering prayers.

The meeting was held after a video clip of seven students from Class V, Class VI, and Class VII of the school, at Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk, doing namaz on Friday went viral on social media.

According to an official, parents of the seven students take them during the lunch break to a mosque nearby for afternoon namaz. On February 11, as the parents did not turn up at the school on time, these children did the namaz in the classroom, which was recorded on camera and posted on social media.

On learning about this, officials of the Education Department and police rushed to the school.

The meeting of SDMC members held on February 12 at the school was attended by Block Education Officer C. Lokesh. Members of the local gram panchayat were also present.

Following an elaborate discussion, it was resolved that students would not be allowed to offer namaz in the school premises. It was also decided that students would not be sent out during school hours for prayers.

Parents of the seven students, who are part of the SDMC, agreed to the decision, the official told The Hindu.