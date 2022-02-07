Government PU college in Kundapur allows hijab-clad students to protest inside campus

The management wanted to reduce the scope for any untoward incident outside the campus due to the protest

The Government Pre University College in Kundapur, Udupi district allowed hijab-clad students inside its campus on February 7, and allowed them to protest inside a hall in the college building.

A senior official in Udupi district administration told The Hindu that the aim was to prevent students from sitting in protest outside the college gate. This would reduce the scope for any untoward incident outside the campus due to the protest.

The official said that the management committee of the college did not allow the hijab-clad students inside classrooms.

Kundapura police arrested two persons on the charge of brandishing weapons at the venue of a students’ protest outside the college gate on February 4. Police gave their names as Abdul Majid, 32, and Rajab, 41. According to police, Majid is an accused in seven criminal cases registered in Gangolli police station while Rajab is an accused in a case registered in the same police station.

Meanwhile, some students of Venkatramana Pre University College in Kundapur turned up at the campus wearing saffron shawls on February 7 demanding that girls not be allowed to wear hijab in the college.