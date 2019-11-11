Government planning to introduce ‘e-hundis’ in some A grade temples, says Poojary

Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary said here recently that he sought a report from the Muzrai Department on the feasibility of introducing ‘e-hundi’ in some ‘A’ grade temples in the State. The report should be submitted after studying such ‘e-hundis’ introduced in some other States in the country, he said in an informal chat with presspersons.

When e-hundis are introduced, cash and coins offered in temples should be able to be remitted to the government account on a daily basis. It will also bring transparency and help track the exact daily collection.

The e-hundi should be able to collect the coins and notes separately in a single unit. The e-governance section of the government has been asked to study various technologies available to get clear data of the coins and notes collected. He said some devotees offer one coin while some offer a handful. While some offer a single currency note, others offer a bundle at the hundis. Hence, the technology to be introduced should take care of these aspects.

There are 191 A grade temples that have an annual income of over ₹25 lakh in the State. When the suitable technology is selected the e-hundi facility will be initially introduced in 90 of these, he said.