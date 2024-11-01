Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada district Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the government of Karnataka had released ₹731 crore to 3.69 lakh families in the district under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his Rajyotsava Day address at the Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on November 1, the Minister said that the Gruha Lakshmi is the flagship programme of the government of Karnataka, which provided monthly ₹2,000 to woman head of every eligible family.

He said that 5.59 crore women travelled freely in low-end government buses so far in the district. The government spent ₹181 crore on their travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister for Health and Family Welfare said that the government had so far spent ₹157.26 crore on 5.51 lakh domestic electricity consumers in the district under Gruha Jyothi scheme, which guaranteed free electricity.

Mr. Rao said that the government had so far credited ₹18.05 crore directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

It credited ₹2.02 crore to 4,023 unemployed diploma and graduates under Yuva Nidhi scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that the government is aware that the guarantee schemes have not reached some eligible beneficiaries due to technical reasons. The Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority is monitoring and addressing such cases. The guarantee schemes of the government have economically empowered people, particularly women. With this the government has taken leaps in strengthening the welfare state.

Mr. Rao said that everyone should contribute towards strengthening harmony among different communities in the district. “We should be committed in sustaining the culture, traditions and practices of people in the district through mutual cooperation,” the Minister said.

The Minister said that Kannada will grow only when more people begin and continue to use the language daily. The future generations should be taught Kannada script and made to use them to preserve Kannada.

Mr. Rao said that those kings and chieftains, who ruled the region now called Karnataka, had nurtured Kannada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.