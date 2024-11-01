GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government of Karnataka released ₹731 crore to 3.69 lakh families in Dakshina Kannada under Gruha Lakshmi scheme: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

5.59 crore women travelled freely in low-end government buses so far in DK with the government spending ₹181 crore on their travel, says the Minister

Published - November 01, 2024 02:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada district In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inspecting the Rajyotsava parade at Nehru maidan in Mangaluru on November 1, 2024.

| Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada district Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the government of Karnataka had released ₹731 crore to 3.69 lakh families in the district under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

In his Rajyotsava Day address at the Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on November 1, the Minister said that the Gruha Lakshmi is the flagship programme of the government of Karnataka, which provided monthly ₹2,000 to woman head of every eligible family.

He said that 5.59 crore women travelled freely in low-end government buses so far in the district. The government spent ₹181 crore on their travel.

The Minister for Health and Family Welfare said that the government had so far spent ₹157.26 crore on 5.51 lakh domestic electricity consumers in the district under Gruha Jyothi scheme, which guaranteed free electricity.

Mr. Rao said that the government had so far credited ₹18.05 crore directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

It credited ₹2.02 crore to 4,023 unemployed diploma and graduates under Yuva Nidhi scheme.

The Minister said that the government is aware that the guarantee schemes have not reached some eligible beneficiaries due to technical reasons. The Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority is monitoring and addressing such cases. The guarantee schemes of the government have economically empowered people, particularly women. With this the government has taken leaps in strengthening the welfare state.

Mr. Rao said that everyone should contribute towards strengthening harmony among different communities in the district. “We should be committed in sustaining the culture, traditions and practices of people in the district through mutual cooperation,” the Minister said.

The Minister said that Kannada will grow only when more people begin and continue to use the language daily. The future generations should be taught Kannada script and made to use them to preserve Kannada.

Mr. Rao said that those kings and chieftains, who ruled the region now called Karnataka, had nurtured Kannada.

November 01, 2024

Mangalore

