Government has failed to maintain law and order: Kateel

August 01, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP workers staging a protest in Mangaluru on Monday.

BJP workers staging a protest in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara have failed to maintain law and order in the State.

Speaking at a protest seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into the alleged voyeurism incident of Udupi, Mr. Kateel said several sensitive murders, including the murder of a Jain monk in Hubballi, occurred in the last two months. There was a sense of lawlessness in the State, he said.

Mr. Kateel said the alleged voyeurism incident involving three paramedical students was a serious one and cannot be dismissed. There was a possibility of misuse of the video. The government has tied the hands of the local police from doing an in-depth investigation of the case.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLC, said merely making a Deputy Superintendent of Police ranked officer as investigation officer of the alleged voyeurism incident will not lend credibility as people suspect the government’s indirect support to the three students. Mr. Siddramaiah should set up an SIT to investigate the Udupi case, he said.

Karnataka / Mangalore

