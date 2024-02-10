Government giving priority for the overall improvement of the healthcare sector, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

February 10, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday, February 10, said the government is giving priority for the overall improvement of the healthcare sector with implementing the five guarantees.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new building for the outreach centre of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru and the new dialysis centre at the sub-divisional government hospital at Kundapur in Udupi district.

The government, Mr. Rao said was concentrating on increasing the dialysis facility, improving the 108 ambulance services, repair of government hospital buildings across Karnataka at a cost of ₹500 crore, etc. Every effort was being made to provide quality service at government hospitals, he said.

Mr. Rao said over 800 new dialysis machines were provided to government hospitals in the State while 48 new dialysis centres, including in new taluk headquarters of Byndoor, Brahmavara and Hebri, were being opened. Fresh tenders were invited for the 108 ambulance service besides procuring 272 ambulance vehicles. He promised to provide funds for the repair of the Kundapura government hospital as demanded by the MLA and assured to get a new building in the coming days.

Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde said the new outreach centre would help detecting speech and hearing disability among children at the very early stage. The ASHA volunteers should spread this message in rural areas, he said. Mr. Hegde told the Minister to do away with compulsory certificate from government hospitals to obtain Ayushman card as it was difficult to get one in emergency situations.

A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Kundapura MLA, said the sub-divisional hospital did not serve the residents of Kundapura taluk alone; but people from neighbouring places, including Byndoor and Bhatkal talks and even Shivamogga district avail its services. The hospital was in dire need of a new building to provide improved healthcare services. The X Ray unit should provide services till late evening, he said, and demanded improvement in the CT Scan service.

Family members of retired nursing superintendent Late Vijaya Bayari, Rotary Club South, and the Indian Red Cross unit were felicitated for getting the outreach building constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

Manjunatha Bhandary, MLC, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, I.P. Gadad, DHO, Taluk health officer Premanand, hospital administrative health officer Robert Rebello and others were present.

