Government doctors from Dakshina Kannada widely consulted under teleconsultation

A screenshot of the logo of esanjeevani application of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s National Teleconsultation Service that is widely used in the State.

MANGALURU

06 July 2021 18:45 IST

While government doctors from Dakshina Kannada are among those who are widely consulted on the eSanjeevaniOPD application of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of persons from the district availing themselves of this service continues to be fewer when compared to that of neighbouring Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Udupi districts.

As many as 24 doctors from Mangaluru’s Government Wenlock Hospital and 14 doctors from other government health facilities in the district are among the 3,102 doctors of the State offering on-line teleconsultation services. On an average, there are 3,000 consultations daily in the State.

This facility has been widely used in the State since September last year. “In the last three months, we have been consulted by 14,000 people from different parts of the State,” said urologist Sadananda Poojary from the Government Wenlock Hospital.

District Nodal Officer of the teleconsultation project Ratnakar said that dermatologist Naveen from the district tops the list of achieving the most number of consultations. As many as 13,791 people from the district have so far made use of the service. “The number of beneficiaries from the district is gradually increasing,” he said and added that health workers are making people aware of the facility.

State Telemedicine Coordinator (e-health) M. Nates said that Chikkamagaluru district tops the list with 93,211 consultations so far. As many as 72,835 consultations are from Hassan district, while Udupi has recorded 16,462 consultations.

Mr. Natesh told The Hindu that the State is ranked third with a total of 12.45 lakh consultations, while Andhra Pradesh tops the list with 16.77 lakh, followed by Tamil Nadu in the second with 12.8 lakh consultations.

Deputy Director (e-health) of Health and Family Welfare Department Arun Kumar D.P. said that there is scope for further improving usage of this facility in the State, more so in the coastal districts and Malnad region where people need to traverse long distances to reach health facilities for routine consultations. Also, doctors and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives working on the ground can make use of another facility of this application by which they can directly contact experts for treating ailments that they notice during their visit to houses of patients.