Gou Shalas to receive govt. grants as they agree to accommodate 41 head of unwanted cattle

With 13 Gou Shalas (shelter for cattle) in Dakshina Kannada agreeing to accommodate unwanted cattle from among the 41 stationed at the State Livestock Breeding and Training Centre in Koila, Puttur, the State government has initiated the process to release grants to them for 2020-21.

In October 2020, the State Animal Welfare Board issued a notification stating that the government will accept proposals seeking grants from only those registered Gou Shalas that agree to take care of unwanted, sick and other cattle to be handed over to them by government-controlled agencies.

During a meeting of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Dakshina Kannada, on November 9, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Director of Livestock Breeding and Training Centre Henry Lasrado said that the centre had 41 head of unwanted cattle, including 22 Malanadu Gidda (male) and 12 Murra breeds.

With lack of staff and unavailability of funds, Dr. Lasrado said, it had become difficult to take care of the 41 head of cattle at the over 700-hectare livestock centre.

Representatives of Gou Shalas said that with grants of ₹ 17 per head of cattle and restricting such grants to 200 head of cattle, it was difficult for Gou Shalas to take care of such unwanted cattle, with their limited funds. To this, Dr. Rajendra said that he will take a decision on the issue after getting a report about the prevailing conditions at the livestock centre.

According to Dr. Lasrado, Dr. Rajendra visited the livestock centre and was convinced of the need for Gou Shalas to take care of the 41 head of cattle. Dr. Lasrado said that the notification from the State Welfare Board is based on the order of the High Court of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lasrado said that 28 head of unwanted cattle have been taken in by the 13 registered Gou Shalas in Dakshina Kannada. “The remaining 13 head of cattle will be taken in by a Gou Shala in Dharwad district shortly,” he said and added that giving away unwanted cattle was an annual exercise.

Deputy Director of Department of Animal Husbandry P.G. Prasanna Kumar said a proposal has been sent to release grants to five Gou Shalas. Proposals for the remaining eight Gou Shalas will be sent shortly. The total grants sought for by the 13 Gou Shalas for 2020-11 comes to nearly ₹ 1 crore. As per the direction of the High Court, the State government has released ₹ 16.89 lakh for this year to eight Gou Shalas to meet exigencies in view of the COVID-19 situation.