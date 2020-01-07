Mangaluru

Goschen Hospital gets newbornhearing assessment centre

The newly opened centre at the new block of Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru.

The newly opened centre at the new block of Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru.   | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Hospital records 750 births every month.

Kasturba Medical College on Tuesday inaugurated ‘Dhwani’ - the new born hearing assessment centre – at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital on Tuesday. Located at the neonatal ward on the third floor of the new building of the hospital, the centre has two sophisticated equipments placed in a soundproof room to test the hearing loss of newborns.

Lady Goschen Hospital records 750 births every month. Suja Sreedharan, Professor and Chief of ENT Department of KMC Hospital, said hearing loss is seen in four of every 1,000 newborns.

It was necessary to screen hearing loss soon after the birth and provide necessary treatment. All the children born at the Lady Goschen will be screened and provided necessary diagnosis for free, she said.

The new centre was inaugurated by vice-chancellor of MAHE H. Vinod Bhat. Pro vice-chancellor of MAHE V. Surendra Shetty was present.

Dean of KMC M. Venkataraya Prabhu said the new centre has been set up out of the contribution by Anuradha Gopal Pai.

Ms. Pai was felicitated at a function held at the TMA Pai Convention Centre. Later, a programme to sensitise ASHA workers about new born hearing assessment was held at the Sushrutha hall of the KMC Hospital, Attavar.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 11:02:07 PM

