Good turnout for The Hindu in School chess event

More than 200 children, aged between 10 and 15, participated in The Hindu In School chess tournament held at the Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) in Bejai on Sunday.

The tournament was held under three categories: Under-11, Under-13, and Under-15 on the Swiss league basis for boys and girls. Prizes were given to the top 10 performers for boys and girls in each of the three categories.

Apart from children from Mangaluru, students from Bantwal, Udupi, Karkala and Kundapur participated in the event.

There were six rounds of matches for boys, while girls had five rounds.

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha inaugurated the tournament by making a couple of moves on the chess board alongside CFAL Director Vijay Moras.

In his address, Dr. Harsha said it was good to see so many children taking part in offline sports like chess. He said chess triggers positive thoughts and helps children excel in life.

Anoop Kushwah, Chief Divisional Retail Sales Manager, Indian Oil Corporation, and CFAL Administrator Ronald Tauro gave away prizes. Sakshath U.K. was the chief arbitrator for the tournament. SyndicateBank was the associate partner for the event, while Corporation Bank, CFAL, Indian Oil Corporation, were the regional partners.

Results: Under-15: Boys: Aditya Menon [5.5 points], Shreesha U.A. [5], Renier Brazil Gonsalves [4.5]; Girls: Suhenaa Suma Darshan [3.5], Avani Acharya [3.5], Swasthi Bhat [3]; Under-13: Boys: Siddarth Bhat J. [5.5], Ancil Pinto [5.5], Shrishanth M. [5]; Girls: Kunjal Vinayak Raskar [4], Vandhya Prabhu [3], Shanvi S. Ballal [3]; Under-11: Boys: Aryan Kamath [6], Madhav S. Nair [5], Advaith U.P. [5]; Girls: Arushi Severin Helen D’Silva [4.5], Ancika Sheryl Pinto [4], Ayesha Mendes [4].