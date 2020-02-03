Good turnout for ‘Sahyadri 10K Run’

Students, homemakers, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, and other professionals took part in good numbers in the ‘Sahyadri 10K Run’ organised jointly by the Dakshina Kannada Athletics Association and the Bhandary Foundation, here on Sunday.

The organisers had installed a large time clock at the start, and the end points of the run. Devices to record time were at some points while volunteers were posted at other points along the route to record the timings of runners. “This is for the first time that the association has made this arrangement for a marathon,” said an official jury member.

The event started at 6.30 a.m. at the Mangala Stadium with the flagging off of the elite 10K run. This was followed by the open 10K run and the 10K run for school students. D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, flagged off the three runs.

As many as 410 runners took part in the 10K run in the three categories.

Good number of students cheered the runners, while there were volunteers at regular intervals to provide water mixed with glucose . There were also groups of volunteers to collect the paper cups dropped by the runners.

At 9 a.m. organisers held the ‘5K Maja Run’ in which around 7,000 students from more than 50 educational institutions took part.

Senior Congress leader and MLA from Haliyal constituency R.V. Deshpande and singer Guru Kiran flagged off this event.

As many as 720 athletes took part in the 5K competitive run, while around 1,200 students from more than 50 schools took part in the 2K run for students.