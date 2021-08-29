Good turnout for CET in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Despite the weekend curfew in Dakshina Kannada, a good number of students turned up for the Common Entrance Test on Saturday.

As many as 5,856 appeared for the the biology paper in the morning, while 7,673 wrote the mathematics paper in the afternoon.

A total of 8,655 students from Dakshina Kannada have registered for the CET, which is being held in 19 centres across the district. Chemistry and physics papers will be on Sunday, while Kannada examination for Gadinaadu Kannadigas will be held on Monday at two centres in Mangaluru.

As many as 3,597 students registered at 10 centres in Udupi district. As many as 2,132 students wrote the biology paper and 3,341 students wrote the mathematics one. Two students wrote both the papers at the COVID Care Centre, said an official press release.

Being the first physical examination in over a two-year period, students appeared anxious about the question paper. “Though I had prepared well with model question papers, I was lot curious about the way the questions would be asked. The biology paper turned out to be easy,” said Sumedha S. Kini from Sharada Pre Universiy College. Sneha, from St. Agnes PU College, said absence of physical classes did pose a challenge in preparing for the competitive examinations on their own. “I am thankful for our teachers for being on call to clarify our doubts.”

Ms. Sneha said she is focusing on NEET and writing CET was to get a feel of competitive examination.

A good number of students, including those from Kasaragod district, were dropped to the examination centres by parents and later picked up after the examination.

Among these students included Raymer, a student of Carmel Pre University College, who had come from Bantwal to the centre in St. Aloysius Pre University College. Fearing likely inconvenience because of weekend lockdown, some students turned up around 11 a.m. for the mathematics paper.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Pre University Department, Jayanna, said all examination halls had been properly sanitised. Social distance is being followed at the examination halls and health screening is being done before allowing students to the examination hall.