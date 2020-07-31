Good turnout at CET centres

As many as 6,482 students wrote the Mathematics paper, while 4,646 students wrote the Biology paper of the Common Entrance Test in 17 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday. While the Biology paper was held in morning, the Mathematics paper was held in the afternoon.
One student, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic, wrote the two papers at a special examination centre set up at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, Surathkal. A special invigilator was posted there.
Among those who wrote the examination in Dakshina Kannada included students from Kerala. The district administration had arranged buses to bring tehm from Talapady, Saradka and Panjikallu check-posts.
Of the 400 students scheduled to pass through the Talapady check-post, 360 turned up. Nine buses were used to bring them to the examination centres in Mangaluru and drop them back at the check-post. Of the 40 supposed to come through the Saradka check-post to two examination centres in Puttur, 28 came.
Of the 11 scheduled to enter the district through Panjikallu check-post, only three students turned up at the examination centre in Sullia. In Udupi, 3,444 students turned up for the Mathematics paper, while 2,277 turned up for the Biology paper in 10 examination centres. Five students who have tested positive for COVID-19 wrote the Mathematics paper, while four students wrote the Biology paper at a special examination centre set up at the girls hostel of the Social Welfare Department in Bannanje.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath