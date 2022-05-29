Good show by surfers from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka on second day

Surfers in action on the second day of the 3rd edition of the Indian Open of Surfing at Panambur beach in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka’s Ishita Malviya and Sinchana Gowda, along with Tamil Nadu’s Srishthi Selvam and Goa’s Sugar Banarse, performed well on day two of the Indian Open of Surfing at Panambur beach on Saturday. They advanced to the finals of the women’s open surf category to be held on Sunday.

16-year-old Sugar Banarse gathered the highest points of 11.27 in the women’s category by giving a good display of her surfing gathering skills. Ms. Malviya secured 6.17 points, followed by Sinchana Gowda (7.30) and Ms. Selvam (10.37).

Ms. Banarse has also qualified for the finals of the groms (Under 16) girls surf category, which will also be held on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu surfers dominated in the semifinals of the groms boys surf category. With 15.5 points, Tamil Nadu’s Kishore Kumar secured the highest points. He displayed good surfing and manoeuvring skills, which included a reverse flip. The others who qualified for finals were Tayin Arun (11.10), Naveenkumar R. (10.17) and Jeevan S. (6.46).

The quarterfinals in the men’s open surf category was the first event to be held. Karnataka’s Ramesh Budhial booked the slot for the semifinals by securing 14.33 points, which was the highest among the surfers who qualified for the semifinals. Others who qualified for semifinals were Tamil Nādu surfers Srikanth D. (9.93), Surya P. (9.7), Satish Sarvanan (12), Ruban V. (8.7), Ajeesh Ali (9.3), Manikandan M. (8.34), and Sanjai Kumar S. (9.17).

Because of bad weather and non-surfable conditions, organisers decided to hold the semifinals for the men’s open category on Sunday.

Finals of all the four categories of the event will be held on Sunday. The scores for the tournament can be followed real-time on the live scoring website “LIVE HEATS”, the organisers said.

The Indian Open of Surfing is being hosted by the Mantra Surf Club. The Karnataka Tourism Department is the title partner of the event, while Chennai-based TT Group is the associate partner.