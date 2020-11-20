Good response to Emergency Response Service System

Dial 112 Emergency Response Service System (ERSS) has received good response in Dakshina Kannada with 34 people using it in the last four days since its launch on November 14.

Dakshina Kannada was among the three districts where ERSS service was launched on November 14. Gadag and Dharwad districts are the other two.

This service is now available in 12 districts. It is likely to be available in Mangaluru city in the first week of December. Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharward and Mysuru cities will be covered under the service shortly.

The service of this pan-India 112 emergency number was launched by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in October last year.

By dailling 112, people can get help from the police, Fire and Emergency Services and ambulance service.

This number replaces the multiple emergency numbers — 100 (for police), 101 (for fire) and 108 (for ambulance).

Phone calls made to 112 are received by personnel from the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) who are operating from the office of Additional Director-General of Police (Communication, Logistics and Modernisation) in Bengaluru. The PSAP will forward information to the District Coordination Centre concerned, if it relates to police and to fire stations or ambulance services for necessary action. PSAP personnel will return the call later to record response.

The ERSS number 112 can be activated with a long press of 5 or 9 on feature mobile phones. On the smart phone, the number will get activated when the power button is pressed continuously three times. The service can also be accessed by logging on to www.ka.ners.in or sending an email to 112ktk@ksp.gov.in or through 112 India App.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said that for the time being, calls made to 100 are routed to 112.

There are 10 Emergency Response Vehicles to respond to such calls.

Action is being taken to make people aware of the availability of 112, he said.