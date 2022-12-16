Good number of women applicants for “elevate” scheme for start-ups: Sanjeev Gupta

December 16, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Good number of women staying outside Bengaluru are applying for the “elevate” scheme mooted by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) by which select start-ups get grant of about ₹50 lakh for converting an idea into product, said Chief Executive Officer of KDEM Sanjeev Kumar Gupta here on Friday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day Mangaluru Technovanza that commenced on Friday, Mr. Gupta said of the total number of start-ups that have applied for the scheme this year, 30% are from clusters beyond Bengaluru in Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi. Most of the 30% applicants are women. “This number is increasing. The participation of women in the elevate scheme needs to grow,” he said.

To boost the start-up eco-system in Mangaluru cluster, KDEM has started the brand “Mangaluru Blue”. Here applications from the start-ups are invited and their ideas are pitched before venture capitalists from outside Mangaluru. “As many as 40 were selected in the first phase, and 20 got shortlisted in the second phase. On Friday, eight venture capitalists came forward to invest in top 10 of the proposals pitched by the start-ups,” he said.

Mangaluru cluster, Mr. Gupta said, was emerging as the fintech hub. The KDEM will submit to the government on Saturday the fintech report that gives roadmap for fintech development in the State

Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation, Roopa D. Moudgil, who took part in the Women at Work conclave of Mangaluru Technovanza, said the corporation has held six skill upgrade and design workshops for artisans involved in weaving blankets from Navalgund, sandalwood carvers of Mysuru, and artisans involved in making Channapatana toys. Apart from giving orientation to them on emerging needs and designs, these artisans are being given skills namely in marketing and also basic minimum IT skills. Artisans are selling their products through Cauvery Emporiums and also through the online platforms namely Flipkart and Amazon. Since 2021, the artisans are selling products worth ₹6 lakh through online platforms.

Shyalaja Rao, general partner of Ventana Ventures, and Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi, MD of Novigo Solutions, also spoke.