Good number of students attend revision classes

A good number of degree students attended revision classes for their impending odd semester examination after educational institutions reopened in Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

Examinations of only a few subjects of the first, third and fifth semesters of undergraduate courses were given before institutions were closed due to the lockdown in April.

Mangalore University has announced the schedule for holding examinations for four subjects of first semester, five subjects of third semester and two subjects of fifth semester.

The examinations will commence on August 2. Colleges affiliated to the university have scheduled revision classes.

Of the 1,400 students of Canara College, nearly 40% attended the revision classes held between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. on Monday.

“We have given a schedule by which we will ensure social distancing while conducting the revision classes for the odd semster students,” said a representative of the college administration.

The college will continue holding online classes for the odd semester and other students, she added.

After classes ended, students were asked to quickly leave the place.

Then, Canara College administration prepared the rooms for the Chartered Accountant (Foundation) Examination that was held between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Many odd semester students attended revision classes at the P. Dayananda Pai Satish Pai Government First Grade College, Car Street, on Monday. “Classes were held throughout the day,” said college principal Rajashekar Hebbar. The revision classes will be held till July 31, he said.

Mr. Hebbar said that several students visited the college to seek assistance in submitting online applications for admissions to degree courses.

“We helped students in filling details and submitting documents on the Unified Universities and Colleges Management portal,” Mr. Hebbar said.

St. Aloysius (Autonomous) College commenced contact classes for final year undergraduate and post-graduate students who have their final examinations starting on August 4.

St. Aloysius Evening College, which is affiliated to Mangalore University, has planned revision classes for odd semester students, said a representative of the college.