Gomateshwara Express to leave early from Mangaluru Junction from November 1

Responding to a long-standing demand to advance the departure timing of Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomateshwara tri-weekly Express, the Railway Ministry has decided to revise the timings with effect from November 1.

The tri-weekly service, Train No. 16576, will depart Mangaluru Junction at 7 a.m. instead of the present 11.30 a.m. It will reach Yeshwantpur at 4.30 p.m. instead of the present 8.45 p.m., according to notifications from South Western and Southern Railway.

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, who took up the matter with the Railway Ministry during the current Lok Sabha session, thanked Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State V. Somanna for positively responding to the demand of coastal people. Mr. Somanna too posted the revised timing of the Gomateshwara Express on his X handle.

Patrons and the Pashchima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samiti had been demanding advancing the departure timing of the day time service as the present arrival timing at Yeshwantpur was inconvenient to passengers. Starting early from Mangaluru and reaching Bengaluru was their demand. They also wanted the train to be extended to Mangaluru Central Railway Station; however, the Ministry was yet to take a decision on this.

Under the new timetable, the Gomateshwara Express leaves Bantwal at 7.35 a.m., Kabakaputtur at 8.22 a.m.; Subrahmanya Road at 9.10 a.m.; Sakleshpur at 11.40 a.m.; Alur at 12.15 p.m.; Hassan at 12.55 p.m.; Channarayapatna at 1.22 p.m.; Shravanabelagola at 1.32 p.m.; Balagangadharanagara at 1.59 p.m.; Yediyur at 2.12 p.m.; Kunigal at 2.25 p.m.; Nelamangala at 3 p.m., and Chikkabanawara at 3.45 p.m.

